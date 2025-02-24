Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 74,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $163,468,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6,256.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 595,117 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $44,729,000 after purchasing an additional 585,755 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,718 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE UBER opened at $78.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $164.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UBER

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.