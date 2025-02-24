Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth $125,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 13.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNTX. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $24.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

