iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Juniper Hill Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Juniper Hill Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359,496 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 15.2% of Juniper Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $68,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 182,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,912,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,410.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matauro LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,478,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.89. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

