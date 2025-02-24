Centricity Wealth Management LLC Invests $83,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $480.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $102.88 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.