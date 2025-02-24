Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $482,000 Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avantor by 58.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,368,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206,695 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 18.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,692,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,150,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,791,000 after purchasing an additional 739,667 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Avantor by 653.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,174,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management increased its holdings in Avantor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 5,357,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,940,000 after purchasing an additional 229,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $17.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

