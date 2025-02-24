7,279 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $46,695,000. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,051,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 3,104,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,499,000 after acquiring an additional 959,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,492,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 136.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,068,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,773,000 after acquiring an additional 617,341 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.87.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX stock opened at $27.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.60%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

