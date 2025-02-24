Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMCG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $76.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.36. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

