Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 4,384 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

BERY opened at $71.68 on Monday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.24 and a 12-month high of $73.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.78.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.56.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

