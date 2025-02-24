Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 360,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 19,099 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 47,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot International ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:PTIN opened at $29.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $159.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.