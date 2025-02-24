Howard Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after buying an additional 1,013,161 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,021,000 after acquiring an additional 712,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after purchasing an additional 275,717 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $69,280,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 737,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,235,000 after purchasing an additional 215,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $6,500,138.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,928,619.50. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,565 shares of company stock valued at $51,038,529 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $406.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.06. The firm has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a PE ratio of 797.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.08.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

