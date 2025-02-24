Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.38 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.0% of Midwest Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 232,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,499,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

IAU opened at $55.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

