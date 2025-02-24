Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes $273,000 Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTM. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.
DT Midstream stock opened at $98.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.79. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $114.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.63.
DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.
