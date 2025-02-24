Delta Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.21.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $101.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.84 billion, a PE ratio of 533.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $125.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,671,246 shares of company stock valued at $472,745,137. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

