Partners Wealth Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at about $777,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,850,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,030,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 141,536 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 75.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXLC opened at $5.05 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39).

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.51%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

