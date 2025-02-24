iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $602.87 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $601.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $586.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

