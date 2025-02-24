Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 210.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 348,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,432 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Schaeffer Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Schaeffer Financial LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.