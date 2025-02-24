Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $329.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSHA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

