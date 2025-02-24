Tsumura & Co. (TSMRF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Tsumura & Co. to post earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $315.49 million for the quarter.

Tsumura & Co. stock opened at $28.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84. Tsumura & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15.

Tsumura & Co manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

