Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $108,000 Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 9.7% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Perrigo by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Perrigo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $25.37 on Monday. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -94.02%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 17,598 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $497,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,912.43. This trade represents a 76.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

