Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,409 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,409 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1,766.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 988,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,980,000 after acquiring an additional 935,962 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 82.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,081,000 after purchasing an additional 572,530 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10,262.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 553,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,641,000 after purchasing an additional 548,204 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 350.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 620,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,634,000 after purchasing an additional 482,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,429,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,439,684,000 after purchasing an additional 399,034 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.70.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $98.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.85 and a 12-month high of $107.75.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.89%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

