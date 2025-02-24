Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of IJS stock opened at $105.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.90. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $93.89 and a twelve month high of $119.28.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.