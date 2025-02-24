Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of IJS stock opened at $105.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.90. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $93.89 and a twelve month high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.