W&T Offshore (WTI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $126.38 million for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

W&T Offshore Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE:WTI opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

