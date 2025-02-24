SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,160.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.38 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.96 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.31.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

