WealthShield Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 55,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWC stock opened at $126.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.76. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $108.90 and a twelve month high of $139.98. The company has a market capitalization of $920.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

