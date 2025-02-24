Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Takes $19.96 Million Position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 205,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,962,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SharkNinja by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 104.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

SharkNinja Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of SharkNinja stock opened at $103.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.26. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $123.00.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.06). SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Equities research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SharkNinja Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

