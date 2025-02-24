WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 480 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.95.

DLR opened at $165.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.73. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.54 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

