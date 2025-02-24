RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys 225 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,740,000 after purchasing an additional 199,487 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,498,000 after purchasing an additional 243,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,878,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,843,000 after purchasing an additional 41,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,036,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,800,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $217.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $191.34 and a 52 week high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.