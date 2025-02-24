Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $5.19 Million Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $26.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $27.33.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

