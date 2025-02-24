Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.54.

SU has been the subject of several research reports. Gerdes Energy Research set a C$69.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SU

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$56.19 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$44.92 and a 52-week high of C$58.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$54.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.