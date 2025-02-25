2,470 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Bought by Horizon Advisory Services Inc.

Horizon Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Jabil makes up about 0.2% of Horizon Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.83.

Jabil Stock Down 2.0 %

JBL opened at $159.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.71 and its 200 day moving average is $133.59. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,283. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,045. This trade represents a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

