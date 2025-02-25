Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $64,616,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18,871.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 442,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,039,000 after acquiring an additional 439,887 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,802,000 after acquiring an additional 435,854 shares during the last quarter. GEN Financial Management INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,587,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,179,000 after acquiring an additional 163,654 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIGI opened at $84.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.07. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $89.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.2619 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

