Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 4.1 %

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $217.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.15. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

