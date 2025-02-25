Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $549,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.41.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $455.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $441.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.06 and a 52 week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

