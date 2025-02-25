World Equity Group Inc. Invests $248,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SMH opened at $243.42 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $198.44 and a one year high of $283.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.02.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

