Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6,580.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 35.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average is $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRNO

Terreno Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.