Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Position Cut by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 76.6% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 4,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $758,511.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,267,113.04. The trade was a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $101,923.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,725.60. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,713 shares of company stock worth $5,513,815. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $173.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $186.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

