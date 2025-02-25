Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 439,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,693,000 after purchasing an additional 56,814 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $2,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $239.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.91.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $193.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.21 and a 200-day moving average of $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $118.74 and a one year high of $205.76.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

