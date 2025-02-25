TruNorth Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4,210.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,533,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,300,000 after buying an additional 70,057 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. KP Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 103.7% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 3.4 %

TSM opened at $191.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $125.78 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

