Cybersecurity Stocks To Research – February 24th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Dell Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Globant, and BlackBerry are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of companies specializing in developing and providing products, services, or software that protect networks, systems, and data from digital attacks and security breaches. They are part of the broader technology sector and have gained prominence as demand for advanced security measures increases in the face of evolving cyber threats. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.73. 12,200,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,036,795. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $130.66 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.93.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CRWD traded down $15.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $390.88. 2,688,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,911. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.06. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59. The company has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 765.67, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

DELL traded down $3.54 on Monday, reaching $114.06. 3,271,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,143,542. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.92. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.22. 1,635,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,239,920. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.50 and a 12-month high of $208.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.61 billion, a PE ratio of 107.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.70.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $109.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,808,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,469. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.67. The firm has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE GLOB traded up $6.42 on Monday, reaching $158.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,849. Globant has a 12-month low of $151.38 and a 12-month high of $238.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39.

BlackBerry (BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

NYSE:BB traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $5.37. 30,582,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,899,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.31. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11.

