Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTTGet Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.220-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $505.0 million-$555.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $561.4 million.

Ultra Clean Stock Down 24.6 %

Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded down $8.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 518,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,547. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Ultra Clean from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

