Restaurant Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 25th

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, Booking, Coca-Cola, Block, and McDonald’s are the seven Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks refer to shares in companies that operate within the restaurant industry, such as fast food chains, casual dining establishments, and fine dining operations. These stocks are traded on public markets, and their performance is influenced by factors like consumer dining trends, economic conditions, and the overall operational success of the restaurant company. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,656,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,447,217. The company has a market cap of $318.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.43. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $145.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $499.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,551,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,180. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.26. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $507.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.93. 13,288,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,283,291. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.39.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG traded down $4.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5,044.69. The stock had a trading volume of 169,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,554. The stock has a market cap of $165.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,901.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4,580.38. Booking has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,130,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,806,795. The company has a market cap of $306.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $73.53.

Block (XYZ)

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

XYZ stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,685,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,242,068. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.53. Block has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,762. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.35. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90. The firm has a market cap of $222.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74.

