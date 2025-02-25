Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 970 ($12.24) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Standard Chartered stock traded up GBX 24.50 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,201 ($15.16). 9,683,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,016,365. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,054.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 910.83. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 633 ($7.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,211 ($15.28). The firm has a market cap of £36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

