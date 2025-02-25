Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 970 ($12.24) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
Standard Chartered Stock Performance
Standard Chartered stock traded up GBX 24.50 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,201 ($15.16). 9,683,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,016,365. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,054.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 910.83. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 633 ($7.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,211 ($15.28). The firm has a market cap of £36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85.
