Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Trading 53.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) was up 53.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.53 and last traded at C$13.40. Approximately 7,428,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 795% from the average daily volume of 830,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.71.

INE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 620.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.79.

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity, which led to Innergex being recognized as Canada’s best corporate citizens in 2023 by Corporate Knights. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world.

