Brown Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Brown Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. This represents a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total transaction of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,264 shares of company stock worth $13,358,909 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $926.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,050.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $980.72. The firm has a market cap of $190.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

