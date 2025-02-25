Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 24.65%. Yatsen updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Yatsen Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of YSG stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $413.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -2.52. Yatsen has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatsen

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yatsen stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby’s Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.