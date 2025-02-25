Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.87-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.94. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. Planet Fitness also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.870-2.900 EPS.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE PLNT opened at $99.63 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The business had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

