Brown Financial Advisors Purchases 194 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brown Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Brown Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sysco were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 15.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,237,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,562,000 after acquiring an additional 166,798 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Sysco by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,587 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 11.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,685,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,874,000 after purchasing an additional 672,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sysco by 7.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 124,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $82.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average is $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius Research upgraded Sysco to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $519,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,080. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,408. The trade was a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,519 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

