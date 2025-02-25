Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFHGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DFH opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. Dream Finders Homes has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.01.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 18,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $602,637.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,003,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,623,937.50. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 70.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

