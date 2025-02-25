TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $27,942,799.96. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total value of $47,519,825.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,461,615.94. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,647 shares of company stock worth $151,878,163 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,472.47.

TDG stock opened at $1,314.99 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,136.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,307.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,321.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

