Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.155-$1.180 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.80-$0.86 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

