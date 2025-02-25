Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.155-$1.180 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.80-$0.86 EPS.
Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09.
Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Elanco Animal Health
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.
